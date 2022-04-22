EVE Online is hiking its sub price to almost $20 – and the price of PLEX is going up too

RuneScape isn’t the only major MMORPG announcing a price hike this month: CCP Games just told players that it’s raising EVE Online’s subscription fees.

“To continue investing in EVE Online’s evolution and growth, and to realize our mission of EVE Forever, we are updating the price of all existing Omega and PLEX,” the studio wrote this morning. “This adjustment reflects global trends impacting general production costs and accounts for years of inflation, amending the 1-month USD subscription rate for the first time since 2004. These adjustments will have an impact on other currencies.”

Starting May 17th, the price for a single month of sub will go up 25% from $14.99 to $19.99, with additional multi-month subs, some of which (but not all of which) offer discounts for the length. The two-month sub, for example, is exactly the cost of one month twice, so we’re a little foggy on why this would be a compelling option, but the other tiers are a huge price decrease if you’re going to sub anyway; you’d save around $208 on the 24-month package alone.

The cost of PLEX has gone up around 20% for the smallest package, having shifted from approximately 50 PLEX for $2 to 50 PLEX for $2.50, though again, buying in larger bundles will save you significant sums of cash.

It is not immediately clear whether existing recurring subs will re-up at the original price or the new one.

Needless to say, fans aren’t happy, particularly as the news comes on the heels of a major walk-back of cryptobabble from CCP Games, making this appear like a punitive or even desperate measure.