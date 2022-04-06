Jagex announces plans to raise prices of subs and cash items for RuneScape and Old School Runescape on May 4

Take heed, potential new subscribers and cash shop customers of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape: On Wednesday, May 4th, your subscription rates are going to shift, as are the costs of certain cash shop items.

Those who want to subscribe to either MMORPG starting May 4th will have to pay $12.49 a month – two dollars higher than the current monthly price – while the 3-month membership will be retired and the 12-month plan will see a reduced price. Those who are already subscribed to the game will continue to get their existing rates, and those subbed to the 3-month membership will continue to see their plan honored.



Cash shop items are also seeing some price changes: Bonds will be seeing price increases across the board compared to current rates; Runemetrics Pro pricing will drop the 3-month price point and raise 6-month and 12-month rates; lockbox keys will be a bit pricier for Daily Doubles, 35, 75, 200, and 450 keys; and Runecoins bundles of 42, 900, 2400, and 5200 coins will cost more. Furthermore, lockbox keys will not be available to purchase for those under age 18.

In other OSRS news, the game is taking names for its iOS closed beta and has summarized its most recent Q&A video.