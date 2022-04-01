April Fools’ Day around the MMO world, 2022 edition

Whether you love it or dread it, April Fools’ Day is happening everywhere, specifically to annoy copyeditors who have to fix that dang apostrophe a hundred times. And nowhere is the day more celebrated than in MMOs, where devs just love subverting your trust in their virtual worlds with pranks. Here are some of the best ones we’ve found in our searching today… so far!

Guild Wars 2 has gone to the dogs, literally. Lion’s Arch has been taken over by doggos who need some scritches. Yes, there’s stuff to do, achievements, and minis.

Everyone knows that cats are beings of enormous power and unfathomable wisdom, but where should a hero turn when might and mystery can’t soothe their weary heart? You may find the answer in Lion’s Arch…and it would appreciate a scratch behind the ears. https://t.co/xfiTDZOW0k pic.twitter.com/eyYvZIMJa3 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) March 31, 2022

Lost Ark’s Korean team announced a hard pivot to VR!

City of Heroes’ Homecoming’s events actually began last night with Mapserver Madness; it runs through Tuesday: “Assembling the most terrifying, under baked, and volatile code it could conjure, the Dreaded Mapserver has assembled a violent army of glitches, bugs, broken scripts, and other abominations to attempt to wipe out all life as we know it! It is up to the brave players of our world to rise and combat the sentient Dreaded Mapserver, drive back its wicked and unstable minions, and to exterminate the fiend’s sentience with a hard reboot!”

Valheim announced a new deer-themed expansion.

By popular demand, here’s a little something we’ve been working on… 👀 🦌 #Valheim pic.twitter.com/FSNLIyYSqv — Valheim (@Valheimgame) April 1, 2022

Pantheon announced Graybox Classic, a permanent graybox mode who really need that throwback tester experience.

You asked, and we listened! As classic renditions of MMORPGs become more coveted, we wanted to ensure all Pantheons fans got the quintessential raw experience, so without further ado, introducing Graybox Classic. pic.twitter.com/lDyQnMT5vK — Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen (@PantheonMMO) April 1, 2022

EVE Online introduced Divinity Social, a new dating app. The video is perfection.

World of Warcraft announced Patch 9.4: Beyond the End of Infinity: The Final Everything Beginning Forever, complete with the Basilica of the Perdurable Vaingloriousness raid, Recursive Perpetuity dungeon, and Tinker Leaker class. Also Beekeeping. As always, the patch notes are worth a read.

SMITE introduced a new battle pass made “entirely with machine learning.” It looks exactly as bad as you’d expect.

After spending 💰trillions of dollars💰 on Machine Learning research and development, we have finally produced our absolute best Battle Pass. We are excited to present it now! pic.twitter.com/UANWxoW6Ka — SMITE (@SMITEGame) April 1, 2022

The Jester’s Festival has returned to The Elder Scrolls Online.

Grab your Dazzlers, #ESOFam. Jester’s Festival has officially arrived in Tamriel! 🎆 Here’s how to get started on your mischief making: https://t.co/Hbr7D3iV1o pic.twitter.com/SODLTE3Sn2 — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) March 31, 2022

Overwatch has brought back its googly-eye prank, which never stops being funny.

“Everything is going to hell in a henbasket and Earl the Chickenmancer is flocking to you for help!” Neverwinter declares, having begun April Fowls.

Everything is going to hell in a henbasket and Earl the Chickenmancer is flocking to you for help! April Fowls begins this Thursday! https://t.co/XwaO9I0LdE pic.twitter.com/ZbuZPeJ6mg — Neverwinter (@NeverwinterGame) March 28, 2022

War Thunder has a fun Dune map.

Enlisted invites you to kill nazis on the moon.

Original-flavor EverQuest and EverQuest II are both in the midst of Bristlebane Day celebrations.

It's once again time to embrace the silliest holiday in all of Norrath! Let the mischief and trickery begin as #BristlebaneDay returns. Details here: https://t.co/8QmCNS5nfv pic.twitter.com/HLaXDGg4QW — EverQuest II (@everquestii) March 24, 2022

AdventureQuest 3D is celebrating April Fowl’s Day: The Chicken Cow Eggvasion.

Skyforge’s pranks are always so subtle that it’s not clear they’re pranks, but this year’s involves a floating, glowing corg that looks like a storage container.

Valorant brought back Widejoy.

Rogue server Star Wars Galaxies Legends says it’s finally solved a bug by deleting part of the game!

We have an important announcement to share from our Admin team! Please take the time to read!#SWGLegends #StarWarsGalaxies pic.twitter.com/yq060TjRYv — SWG:Legends (@SWGLegendsStaff) April 1, 2022

Guild Wars 2 content creator ThatShaman has outdone his past prank games this year with Flappy Bot!

PlanetSide 2 is selling ridiculous themed gear.

🥸No Joke!🥸

Celebrate #AprilFools with the NS SQU-34K hammer. Be sure to wear your Harlequin Camo while driving into the sunset with Random Roll trails available in the new Jester Bundle.

The Jester Bundle arrives tomorrow 4/1. #PlanetSide2 pic.twitter.com/ei5BAqUItJ — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) April 1, 2022

Luxion has returned to Trove for the weekend.

🐲 Luxion lands in #Trove and this is no #AprilFools joke! 😳 Prepare for #Bunfest with Bunsly & Flopsy as well as many other gorgeous items! 🎁 Details: https://t.co/4i17ll5v50 Which mount are you getting first? Let us know 👇#MMO #gaming pic.twitter.com/M1F2hvTKss — Trove (@TroveGame) April 1, 2022

Champions Online has once again been beset by Foxbatcon, the best-worst celebrity hero ever.

New World isn’t doing a hard April Fools’ Day event, but it’s running a character and weapon point-doubling event all weekend. This… honestly may be more useful than most other events.

Clear your schedule from April 1 – April 3! This weekend, all character and weapon earned points are DOUBLED! Got a friend who needs to level up? Tag 'em in the comments! 📈 https://t.co/nhDpIO8C5J pic.twitter.com/IBzOkTufJY — New World (@playnewworld) March 31, 2022

A few more events we’ve already covered…

We’ll be updating with more throughout the day. If you spy anything we didn’t catch – and there’s bound to be some – drop ’em in the comments for everyone to see!

Yes, it’s true! MassivelyOP is now Massively Overpawered, bringing you all the important MMO news you could ask for along with cute animal videos that have nothing to do with the news! Well, some of them might have something to do with it. MMOs add cute pets sometimes. The important thing is gawking at cute videos! Let’s focus on that instead of getting bogged down in details.