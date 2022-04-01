April Fools’ Day around the MMO world, 2022 edition

Whether you love it or dread it, April Fools’ Day is happening everywhere, specifically to annoy copyeditors who have to fix that dang apostrophe a hundred times. And nowhere is the day more celebrated than in MMOs, where devs just love subverting your trust in their virtual worlds with pranks. Here are some of the best ones we’ve found in our searching today… so far!

Guild Wars 2 has gone to the dogs, literally. Lion’s Arch has been taken over by doggos who need some scritches. Yes, there’s stuff to do, achievements, and minis.

Lost Ark’s Korean team announced a hard pivot to VR!

City of Heroes’ Homecoming’s events actually began last night with Mapserver Madness; it runs through Tuesday: “Assembling the most terrifying, under baked, and volatile code it could conjure, the Dreaded Mapserver has assembled a violent army of glitches, bugs, broken scripts, and other abominations to attempt to wipe out all life as we know it! It is up to the brave players of our world to rise and combat the sentient Dreaded Mapserver, drive back its wicked and unstable minions, and to exterminate the fiend’s sentience with a hard reboot!”

Valheim announced a new deer-themed expansion.

Pantheon announced Graybox Classic, a permanent graybox mode who really need that throwback tester experience.

EVE Online introduced Divinity Social, a new dating app. The video is perfection.

World of Warcraft announced Patch 9.4: Beyond the End of Infinity: The Final Everything Beginning Forever, complete with the Basilica of the Perdurable Vaingloriousness raid, Recursive Perpetuity dungeon, and Tinker Leaker class. Also Beekeeping. As always, the patch notes are worth a read.

SMITE introduced a new battle pass made “entirely with machine learning.” It looks exactly as bad as you’d expect.

The Jester’s Festival has returned to The Elder Scrolls Online.

Overwatch has brought back its googly-eye prank, which never stops being funny.

I love that Zens ‘Subaquatic’ skin get one big googly-eye lol from Overwatch

“Everything is going to hell in a henbasket and Earl the Chickenmancer is flocking to you for help!” Neverwinter declares, having begun April Fowls.

War Thunder has a fun Dune map.

Enlisted invites you to kill nazis on the moon.

Original-flavor EverQuest and EverQuest II are both in the midst of Bristlebane Day celebrations.

AdventureQuest 3D is celebrating April Fowl’s Day: The Chicken Cow Eggvasion.

Skyforge’s pranks are always so subtle that it’s not clear they’re pranks, but this year’s involves a floating, glowing corg that looks like a storage container.

Valorant brought back Widejoy.

Rogue server Star Wars Galaxies Legends says it’s finally solved a bug by deleting part of the game!

Guild Wars 2 content creator ThatShaman has outdone his past prank games this year with Flappy Bot!

PlanetSide 2 is selling ridiculous themed gear.

Luxion has returned to Trove for the weekend.

Champions Online has once again been beset by Foxbatcon, the best-worst celebrity hero ever.

New World isn’t doing a hard April Fools’ Day event, but it’s running a character and weapon point-doubling event all weekend. This… honestly may be more useful than most other events.

A few more events we’ve already covered…

We’ll be updating with more throughout the day. If you spy anything we didn’t catch – and there’s bound to be some – drop ’em in the comments for everyone to see!

Yes, it’s true! MassivelyOP is now Massively Overpawered, bringing you all the important MMO news you could ask for along with cute animal videos that have nothing to do with the news! Well, some of them might have something to do with it. MMOs add cute pets sometimes. The important thing is gawking at cute videos! Let’s focus on that instead of getting bogged down in details.

