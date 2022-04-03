Rumor: World of Warcraft’s next expansion is called Dragonflight according to website code leaks

Chris Neal
It should be known by now that dataminers will go to any lengths and plumb any digital depths they can to discover what’s coming to a game before the devs are ready to announce it. This leads to the case of World of Warcraft and some discovered lines of code on the game’s website, which has data referencing prepurchases for an expansion known as Dragonflight. In addition, web certifications were discovered with a dragonflight.blizzard.com URL.

This code leak was further contextualized on Reddit, with one reply referencing a forum post on MMO Champion that named the expansion in February, along with rumors of features like player housing, a total of six zones – two of which are revamps – carpentry and logging professions, and Chromatus as the BBEG for the expansion among other things.

We hasten to note that all of this still falls squarely in the rumor category and so should be taken with lots of grains of salt until the company confirms it. It’s certainly possible that Blizzard planted fake clues specifically to mislead dataminers ahead of the big reveal later this month, and if so, it worked.

But then again, Blizzard accidentally spilling the beans itself is not without precedent: Readers will recall that the studio leaked Patch 9.1 thanks to press kit releases and the Shadowlands expansion was also leaked via an official art print on the merch store, so while the features of Dragonflight might still be nebulous, the expansion’s name could very well be legitimate considering the source.

sources: Wowhead, Reddit
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
