Lord of the Rings Online was down for the better part of a day over anniversary patch issue

What was set up to be an amazing day for Lord of the Rings Online players ended up with all of them staring at a launcher that denied them entry. That’s because Standing Stone Games took the game down shortly after starting its anniversary celebrations thanks to numerous reports of missing Rune-keeper legendary item satchels.

The MMO was taken offline shortly after coming back from normal maintenance, which also unlocked all of Update 33’s content. Throughout the rest of yesterday, the studio kept informing players that the game was going to stay down while the problem was investigated. This stretched on well into the evening, at which point SSG said that it hoped to return LOTRO to service this morning

“We are currently working to reopen the game worlds, and we expect to be able to reopen the worlds tomorrow morning (Thursday, April 21st Eastern Daylight Time.) We will have more information in about 12 hours,” the studio posted overnight. We’ll update here once SSG has made that morning announcement as the game is still down as we type this.