Star Citizen reverses course on its credit clawback

Yesterday we reported on a decision by Star Citizen to roll back an in-game credit grant that was meant to award regular players, remarking that the original amounts were “inflating payouts per playtime minute” thanks to a counting issue. However, in the process of deploying that fix, things went a bit sideways, and now CIG is altering its decision.

While internal testing found that deploying the credit adjustment should have taken minutes to complete without any server downtime, the actual deployment of the fix instead ended up taking hours. Additionally, the fix unearthed a number of additional system errors that had plagued the game previously, and further ended up causing problems to players who would find their aUEC credit balance reset after logging out.

As a result of these issues – which are now reportedly fixed – all players will be getting a million aUEC as recompense, regardless of account age or play time length. The free digital cash should be handed out later in the week in order for the database that handles aUEC matters time to cool down. “There must be a Mr. Bean GIF out there where he keeps making things worse and worse. That was us,” the post admits.

source: official forums , thanks to FailingToComply for the tip!