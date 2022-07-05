Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.18 update is live, but the data center travel system is already struggling

As promised, Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.18 update has rolled out to players today after a looooong maintenance over the US holiday yesterday.
Data center travel, along with the new servers for the European cluster and the new structure for the Japanese data centers, were among the highlights of this patch. But as of this morning, Square notes that the new data center travel system is already down thanks to congestion and says the “issue is currently under investigation.”
When the data center travel system is back online, however, players will be able to use it to do just what it says on the tin: “travel between data centers to embark on adventures with players from those data centers.”
Newfound Adventure also brings with it multiple changes for the MMO’s PvP systems as well as the end of season one of Crystalline Conflict and the beginning of season two.
“We have received over 15,000 visit requests per minute and confirmed that the servers are unable to keep up with the high server load. Due to the number of requests which makes it difficult to resolve the issue while keeping the Data Center Travel system open, we will temporarily suspend the Data Center Travel system and gradually open this feature as we monitor the situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”