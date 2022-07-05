Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.18 update is live, but the data center travel system is already struggling

As promised, Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.18 update has rolled out to players today after a looooong maintenance over the US holiday yesterday.

Data center travel, along with the new servers for the European cluster and the new structure for the Japanese data centers, were among the highlights of this patch. But as of this morning, Square notes that the new data center travel system is already down thanks to congestion and says the “issue is currently under investigation.”

When the data center travel system is back online, however, players will be able to use it to do just what it says on the tin: “travel between data centers to embark on adventures with players from those data centers.”

Newfound Adventure also brings with it multiple changes for the MMO’s PvP systems as well as the end of season one of Crystalline Conflict and the beginning of season two.