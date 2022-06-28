Final Fantasy XIV plans a 24-hour maintenance window for patch 6.18

So there’s good news and bad news for people heavily looking forward to Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.18. The good news is that it should bring with it data center travel along with new servers for the EU data centers and a new structure for the JP data centers. And you don’t even need to wait that much longer for it to arrive! The bad news is that we hope you didn’t have anything planned in-game for July 4th, because if so you’ll need to just wait; the game is going down for maintenance at 6:00 a.m. EDT on July 4th and staying down for 24 hours.

Of course, data center travel alone would be a good reason for the extended maintenance, so it is perhaps not altogether surprising that this is going to be taking place. Still, that’s a long time without the game, so make sure to wrap up any time-sensitive activities before the maintenance window starts up. Also let your friends on other data centers know that you’re coming for them; that feels relevant.