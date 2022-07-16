Lord of the Rings Online producer leaves Standing Stone Games after a little over a year

The Lord of the Rings Online community was shocked this weekend to learn that Oleg Brodskiy, more commonly known as “Raninia” on the site, left his position as the game’s producer.

“Today is my last day at SSG,” Brodskiy tweeted on Friday. “It’s been amazing working on this legendary IP on this epic game and with some of the most amazing coworkers! I have every expectation that LOTRO’s best years remain ahead of it!”

Brodskiy came on board as LOTRO’s producer in May 2021, focusing on communication through interviews, forum posts, and his quarterly producer’s letters. He hinted that he was off to an “incredible opportunity” but declined to say what it was.

SSG wouldn’t address the departure, simply saying, “We will not be having discussions about current or former employees on the forums.” The studio also has yet to announce his replacement.

