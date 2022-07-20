Lost Ark’s Spells in Spades update opens a water park, releases a card-slinging mage, and adds more endgame

Whether you’re looking to fling magical cards around, splash others in a poolside arena, or test your mettle (item level permitting) in some new endgame content, today’s patch for Lost Ark has got you covered. The Spells in Spades update is now officially live with plenty of new things for players to experience across most of the game.

For those who missed the patch notes from yesterday, Spells in Spades marks the arrival of the Arcanist advanced mage class, brings on the Inferno version of the Valtan Legion Raid and weekly Challenge Abyssal Dungeons, and celebrates summertime through the Maharaka Festival with a unique water park location and the Waterpop Arena.

In addition, the update kicks off events to help characters hit higher-tier item levels, replaces Welcome Challenges, applies a list of bug fixes, and introduces several new cosmetics in the store including a unique outfit for the Arcanist, a hermit crab mount, and starfish pets that are too cute to live.



Maintenance has been completed and the servers are back online. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/RDCS6Yvk82 — Lost Ark (@playlostark) July 20, 2022