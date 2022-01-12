Elder Scrolls Online PvPers are grumpy over an out-of-context stream clip

Longtime players know that The Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Rich Lambert frequently streams the game on his own Twitch channel outside of business hours, answering player questions on his own time. During a recent multi-hour stream, his wife, Terri Lambert, who does not work for or represent ZeniMax Online Studios but who is often present during the streams, was chatting about various game topics, including players’ desire for a bard class and accessibility in the game – actual accessibility, such as making the game playable for colorblind and blind gamers and folks with other sight issues.

In the midst of this discussion, a player planted a question about PvP “accessibility,” the implication being that PvP issues are making PvP inaccessible, clearly not the same type of accessibility. Terri Lambert reacted to the question by teasing PvP players, mimicking crying motions, telling them she has little sympathy for PvP, saying “nice try” to signal she saw what the player was up to, and repeating that the developers are working on fixing PvP, which the players already know. Rich Lambert himself, who literally has a parrot sitting on his shoulder during the episode, can be seen in the background shaking his head, clearly knowing the response was brutally honest but perhaps a bit lacking in tact for gamers already primed to be salty.

And salty they were, as a massive thread on the official forums and a now-locked thread on Reddit show; some PvP players clipped the reply out of its context and distributed it, using using the moment to bash the Lamberts and the dev team. But others have pointed out it wasn’t Lambert or even a studio rep mocking players; that it’s just a few seconds in a four-hour stream where the Lamberts are talking about personal things (like autism and pets and parenthood and home ownership); and that it appears to have been a goading comment from a player, the response to which was then circulated out of context.

Still other gamers are hoping to parlay the situation into even more communication from ZOS or amplify the wishes and goals of PvP players, who have long felt neglected in the game as developers have promised to fix Cyrodiil for several years now. Either way, it’s probably a good reminder for developers and stream participants to simply ignore provocative questions lest the replies be used against you.

The clip in question is below, but you might also want to flip through the whole stream to see the full context of the discussion into which the the question was injected as that context, as well as the teasing demeanor of the Lamberts with their chat participants, is rather critical to understanding the response and its tone. Start around 30 minutes in. Worth a note here is that all proceeds from the Lamberts’ streams go toward charities; the current charity is a dog rescue charity. Bonus: At one point, the parrot even poops on Rich Lambert’s shirt.

