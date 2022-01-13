Avatar: Reckoning looks like a mobile MMO with shooter vibes, backed by Disney and Tencent

If you are one of those people who’s always wanted an MMORPG based on the movie Avatar and the world of Pandora, well, prepare to be simultaneously thrilled and disappointed. Just such a game is happening, with the likes of Disney and Tencent behind it… but it’s a mobile game. While the press release that landed in my inbox specifically calls Avatar: Reckoning an “exclusively mobile MMORPG,” the website calls it an “RPG shooter game on mobile” and it doesn’t really look like what most of would recognize as an MMORPG. It sounds like it’ll have co-op at minimum.

“Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney announced Avatar: Reckoning, a new mobile multiplayer online role-playing shooter created for mobile gamers. Developed by Archosaur Games and published globally by Level Infinite, Avatar: Reckoning is set to debut on iOS and Android mobile devices in 2022. Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora where they will meet new Na’vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures – all playable solo or in dynamic multiplayer matches. Players will level up their Avatar character, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player (PvP) game modes with innovative combat tailored for touchscreens. Built on Unreal Engine 4, Avatar: Reckoning will deliver cutting-edge visuals for mobile devices when it is released this year.”

We don’t know a whole lot more, as the official site for the game is pretty bare. We also don’t know when in 2022 to expect it or even a beta, though there’s a newsletter signup if you’re so inclined.