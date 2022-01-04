Massively OP Podcast Episode 354: Catch-up roundtable and state of the site

On this week’s roundtable episode, Bree, Tyler, MJ, and Justin catch up with the big news from the holidays, recap the MOP 2021 awards, and give our state-of-the-site report for 2022!
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: New World, Astroneer, Guild Wars 2, Star Trek Online, Albion Online, Star Wars Galaxies, SWTOR, LOTRO, ESO
- Massively OP Awards roundup
- Catch Up News: Takeovers and acquisitions for Cryptic and PWE, Magic Online, Fractured, Legends of Aria, and Crowfall
- Catch Up News: Book of Travels sees big layoffs
- State of the Site 2022
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 354
- Podcast theme: “Youngtree Forest” from Vanguard
- Your show hosts: Justin, Tyler, MJ, and Bree
