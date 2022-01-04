MassivelyOP’s Weirdest MMO Stories of 2021: Weirdest MMO pitch

Today we’re continuing our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!

Coming in at #4 on our list is…

No, I’m not describing the latest MMO sunset; that’s literally the name of a game, and it’s not an MMO – it’s about an MMO, specifically about the experience of being in a dying MMO during its final hours. Which, sadly, is a feeling many of us already know all too well. We probably didn’t need the refresher. Though we can think of some studio execs who should give it a try.

