Final Fantasy XI plans for higher stats and new challenges in its January version update

The name of the game in Final Fantasy XI right now is players reaching even greater heights of power, and that is definitely the case with the upcoming improvements to Odyssey content bringing even more dangerous foes with even more powerful items as a reward. There’s also the usual rotation of Ambuscade content for players, as well as some changes to key item spawn locations and removal of certain monster patrols to make reaching a few areas less stressful.

Of course, all of this comes at a slight cost because this means January will not include more story content for the Voracious Resurgence. But a lot of that is planned for February, so players who are more interested in story than reaching the heights of power will have something to look forward to in the near future. Check out the full preview for all of the changes planned for this month; for a 20-year-old game, it’s clear there’s still a lot of life left in FFXI.

