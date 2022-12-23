Betawatch: Waven’s alpha testing is active and rolling

So, how are things going with Waven’s testing? Well, the good news is that the team is sharing regular patches and updates with fans. The bad news is that a lot of this is happening on the forums, and if tu ne sais pas lire le francais, this is somewhat less helpful. The good news again is that for those of us who can indeed lire le francais, the updates show a steady progress of bug fixes and stability improvements, and it’s available for testing in English as well. In other words? All good here!

Other beta news? Sure thing, you lovely humans:

Gotta tell you, the first half of this post was more fun than the second half. Seriously, Gamigo, what in the heck? It’s the day before Christmas and you offload this to a little indie team? I don’t care what you think about Fractured Online‘s overall design goals or viability, the team deserves better than this. Anyway, try to let go of that for the moment while you check out our list of games in testing below; as always, let us know if something slipped to a new test phase without us noticing.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured Online: Early access, entering closed development January 31st

Frozen Flame: Early access

Galahad 3093: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Waven: Open alpha

