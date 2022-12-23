Betawatch: Waven’s alpha testing is active and rolling

So, how are things going with Waven’s testing? Well, the good news is that the team is sharing regular patches and updates with fans. The bad news is that a lot of this is happening on the forums, and if tu ne sais pas lire le francais, this is somewhat less helpful. The good news again is that for those of us who can indeed lire le francais, the updates show a steady progress of bug fixes and stability improvements, and it’s available for testing in English as well. In other words? All good here!
Other beta news? Sure thing, you lovely humans:
- Fractured Online is going back into closed development at the end of January thanks to vaguely explained problems with its third-party backend platform. Which, you will recall, is connected to Gamigo. Bang-up work, Gamigo, just as always.
- Not everyone is going to spend the next week completely shut down; Throne and Liberty is holding a special “director’s preview” next week.
- ROSE Online planned an early access and then got delayed… by a gigantic user data leak. That’s… something else, I tell you what.
- Last but not least, did you think you’d seen the last of TitanReach? Or Titan Reach? Yes, that space might be very important. Yes, this is bonkers.
Gotta tell you, the first half of this post was more fun than the second half. Seriously, Gamigo, what in the heck? It’s the day before Christmas and you offload this to a little indie team? I don’t care what you think about Fractured Online‘s overall design goals or viability, the team deserves better than this. Anyway, try to let go of that for the moment while you check out our list of games in testing below; as always, let us know if something slipped to a new test phase without us noticing.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access, entering closed development January 31st
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha