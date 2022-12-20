Throne and Liberty teases ‘director’s preview’ coming next week

One of the biggest MMORPG projects on the horizon is still one of the most mysterious. We’ve been eager to see what NCsoft does with Throne and Liberty (formerly Project TL and Lineage Eternal), but so far the studio’s been keeping all but the briefest glimpses from us.

Hey, look at that, it’s another brief glimpse! But this time it portends something more substantial: A full “Director’s Preview” that’s scheduled for December 27th. Until then, curious fans can spark their appetite on this video, which shows little snippets of an admittedly gorgeous game world and some of the characters.

The last we heard, Throne and Liberty is tentatively set to arrive in the first half of 2023. However, it’s been delayed plenty of times before, so don’t set your hopes too high until NCsoft locks down a release date, yeah?