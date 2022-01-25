Star Trek Online brings Kate Mulgrew to the game as part of its latest anniversary celebration

For all that Star Trek Online has featured cast members from throughout the series’ history, there’s been a bit of a blank spot in terms of the captains that headed the ships in the pre-STO era. No longer as of today, though, as Kate Mulgrew arrives in the game to voice Janeway with today’s update. Captain Janeway has appeared in two separate series at this point (Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Prodigy), but the newest feature episode sees players team up with Marshall Janeway of the Mirror Universe.

Players will also interact with Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman) and Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson) as part of the anniversary event, as well as face a new TFO and the usual omega molecule stabilization to enjoy the anniversary event festivities. Check out some previews in the screenshots just below and get ready for new story events and adventures to commemorate 12 years of the game’s operation.

Janeway comes to STO! Starring @TheKateMulgrew, @may_wise, and @ChaseMasterson, #ShadowsAdvance is live on PC right now! The Mirror Universe has invaded Jupiter Station – can you discover the secret reason why?https://t.co/KlFol5ISUb pic.twitter.com/ZkJy9MPFQm — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 25, 2022

Big announcement tomorrow…here's a hint! Can you guess? pic.twitter.com/hZA5NwPD3F — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) January 24, 2022

