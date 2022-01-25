Star Trek Online brings Kate Mulgrew to the game as part of its latest anniversary celebration

For all that Star Trek Online has featured cast members from throughout the series’ history, there’s been a bit of a blank spot in terms of the captains that headed the ships in the pre-STO era. No longer as of today, though, as Kate Mulgrew arrives in the game to voice Janeway with today’s update. Captain Janeway has appeared in two separate series at this point (Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Prodigy), but the newest feature episode sees players team up with Marshall Janeway of the Mirror Universe.
Janeway comes to STO! Starring @TheKateMulgrew, @may_wise, and @ChaseMasterson, #ShadowsAdvance is live on PC right now! The Mirror Universe has invaded Jupiter Station – can you discover the secret reason why?https://t.co/KlFol5ISUb pic.twitter.com/ZkJy9MPFQm
Big announcement tomorrow…here's a hint! Can you guess? pic.twitter.com/hZA5NwPD3F
