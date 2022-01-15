Second Life’s original founder rejoins the project to create the ultimate metaverse

I swear, every time I have to write the word “metaverse” these days, a part of my soul dies and my eyes get a little more crossed. It’s hard to deny that this buzzword is everywhere — even if nobody quite knows or understands what it means.
If your definition of a metaverse is an expansive and ever-growing immersive virtual world, then Second Life would like to point out that it kind of did this already — and it’s about to do a whole lot more. Former Linden Lab head Philip Rosedale has rejoined the project as a “strategic advisor,” lending his efforts to create a more metaversey Second Life despite being somewhat critical of the concept just a month ago. Rosedale is selling resources from his VR company to help further the cause of metaversocity.
“It is like a merger,” said Rosedale in an interview. “The majority of our people, some of our money, and patents related to the metaverse are moving over.”
Second Life sees more than 1.6 million transactions and 1.8 million messages take place every month.
“We are excited to have Philip advising us and continue to lead the metaverse conversation,” Linden Lab Executive Chairman Brad Oberwager said. “It’s a special time right now. And you really just need the history and the leadership and you need the moral compass.”
SL is a fascinating place and it has massive lead on the rest of the industry. At the core it is what the others are trying to build. It also lacks a lot of the limitations and control mechanics that Facebook seems determine to present with their own vision. Nothing else out there allows as much creative freedom. Though you either need the talent or the money to acquire the things you want.
That said, SL has huge issues. So let me take the gloves off for a moment. The SL client/code is an aging piece of trash. It doesn’t properly utilize any modern hardware and once you get a dozen people on screen in a moderately complex sim (location), the FPS bottoms out. The question is, can it be upgraded without destroying it in the process?
The company behind SL, also tried to step into VR. However, they did not do well with their first venture and I believe they ended up selling that product off to someone else. So don’t expect them to be mastered of the metaverse.