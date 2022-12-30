Farwoods expands its furnishings and dye options for players to make cozier burrows

Sure, there are bandits in the graphical MUD of Farwoods, but that doesn’t mean that player burrows need to be spartan or uninviting. Making player housing a little warmer and more customizable is the focus of the game’s latest patch, which has done a lot to make burrows more personalized than ever before.

This effort comes by way of new lighting fixtures, a stool cushion, bookcases, and the ability to dye wax and rugs, with the latter now able to have two different colors for a total of over 1,200 color combinations. And if you’re the sort who likes to feed company when they visit your burrow, there’s now 14 new cooking and brewing recipes.

The patch has also other new craftable items, introduced 12 new lore books, and made some overall fixes and tweaks. The patch notes spell it all out.