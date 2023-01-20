Star Citizen’s Lunar New Year event brings back red envelopes, seasonal ship paint, and Siege of Orison

First off: Yes, the iconography in Star Citizen’s Lunar New Year event has a rooster pictured instead of a rabbit, but that’s because in the game’s year 2953 it’s the year of the rooster. Regardless of the Chinese Zodiac iconography, the Red Festival is back once more, along with several returning features.

As in previous Red Festivals, players will be able to find red envelopes around Stanton and cash them in for goodies, and they can also purchase special red and gold ship paints if they choose. The New Year’s event also sees the Siege of Orison return, and players can redeem a code for a decorative wooden rooster to perch on their ship’s dashboard.