343 Industries studio head vows that the devs will make Halo games ‘now and in the future’

Last week was a rough one for Halo Infinite fans (and an even worse one for affected employees) as Microsoft laid off around 60 devs at 343 Industries including several staffers who were working on the shooter’s single-player campaign, while its creative director was relocated to Xbox’s broader publishing division and the role was deleted. This likely has caused some concern among the game’s fans, which has prompted 343 studio head Pierre Hintze to try and allay those worries… by posting an image of two sentences.

“343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great,” the pictured statement assures. “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay.”

Reactions to the statement have been somewhat mixed, with some fans apparently feeling slightly mollified, others braying for 343’s blood, and both sides posting memes. Meanwhile the shooter itself is trying to look lively with its Joint Fire event and a free weapon charm of Clippy wearing a tactical helmet for completing challenges.

