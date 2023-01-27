Throne and Liberty heads down the final stretch of pre-launch testing

NCsoft’s Throne and Liberty may finally be arriving at the end of a very (very) long road of development and testing: Korea IT Times reports that the studio is rounding up players for a final test of the action MMORPG.

This test is scheduled to run in Korea on February 21st and 22nd to “verify the game quality,” allowing gamers to check out the highly anticipated title during those two days. What’s exciting for us is that this means things — launchy-type things — could be happening as early as March. NCsoft also posted a timeline chart showing that Throne and Liberty’s final test is the very last thing before a release.

Late last year, the studio announced that it would be releasing Throne and Liberty on PC and console in the first half of 2023.