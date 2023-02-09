PUBG Battlegrounds’ Krafton Türkiye donates $100,000 to earthquake relief

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0
Hmm. Appears I'm still alive.

At least one video game studio is stepping up to help with the immense humanitarian crisis that erupted this past week with the earthquake in Syria and Turkey that has killed over 17,000 people. Krafton Türkiye, which handles PUBG Battlegrounds, pledged $100,000 to assist those affected by the disaster.

“Krafton Türkiye stands with the victims and the families of the victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake,” the studio said. “Krafton Türkiye will be donating $100,000 to Ahbap Derneği to help support the relief efforts in the affected areas.”

If you hear of any other online game studios or companies similarly assisting with charitable donations, please let us know in the comments – we’d like to highlight them.

Source: Twitter
Advertisement
Previous articleWorld of Warcraft hints at Orc heritage armor questline, talks shop with trading post developers
Next articleV Rising’s long-delayed first major update will finally arrive in May as a free expansion

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments