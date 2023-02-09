PUBG Battlegrounds’ Krafton Türkiye donates $100,000 to earthquake relief

At least one video game studio is stepping up to help with the immense humanitarian crisis that erupted this past week with the earthquake in Syria and Turkey that has killed over 17,000 people. Krafton Türkiye, which handles PUBG Battlegrounds, pledged $100,000 to assist those affected by the disaster.

“Krafton Türkiye stands with the victims and the families of the victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake,” the studio said. “Krafton Türkiye will be donating $100,000 to Ahbap Derneği to help support the relief efforts in the affected areas.”

If you hear of any other online game studios or companies similarly assisting with charitable donations, please let us know in the comments – we’d like to highlight them.

