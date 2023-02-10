Bungie and Destiny 2 players have raised $150,000 for earthquake aid in Turkiye and Syria

Bungie has joined the surprisingly short list of MMO companies lending their playerbases and pocketbooks in support of humanitarian aid for people affected the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye. The studio invites Destiny 2 players to “help support the earthquake recovery efforts” by participating in a Bungie Love campaign, through which players can donate any sum, though a $25 donation nets them a special Compassion Concentric Emblem to show support in-game too. Funds go to two non-profits, Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee.

“In the early hours of Monday, February 6 a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border. Hours later, the region was hit again by 7.5 magnitude aftershock. Cities across Turkey and Syria lie in destruction, over 11,000 have been killed with many more presumed dead [Editor’s note: CNN reports 21,000 dead as of this morning], and hundreds of thousands are seeking refuge during the freezing winter months. The hearts of the entire team at Bungie go out to all those impacted by this heartbreaking disaster. Since the news broke, the Bungie Foundation and teams across the studio have been actively working to develop a support plan to deliver aid and care to the people and families in the region. Today, we are announcing our plan to help those in Turkey and Syria and we are asking the Bungie community to join us. The generosity of our community during Game2Give 2022 has enabled us to pledge $50,000 each to our partners at Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee. These funds will be put to immediate use. These organizations are already supporting the efforts in the region.”

Bungie put in $100,000 total to start the campaign, and players apparently raised another $50,000 within the first couple of hours; we can only assume that number has soared higher overnight.

In less than 90min the @Bungie community has raised over $50,000 for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria! We are humbled and grateful for you all! All funds will go directly to our partners at @DirectRelief and @RESCUEorg Join in and support now at https://t.co/GyM0mjajbP — Bungie Foundation (@BungieLove) February 9, 2023

Help support the earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria! The @BungieLove campaign is open and donations of $25+ will receive the Compassion Concentric emblem. All funds raised will support @DirectRelief and @RESCUEorg. Head to https://t.co/rEyVSaRJHQ to join in! pic.twitter.com/0ExDTHAFOe — Bungie (@Bungie) February 9, 2023