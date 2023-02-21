Throne & Liberty heads into its final test phases in South Korea today

After 12 years of development, the NCsoft game now known as Throne and Liberty is finally nearing completion. NCsoft reiterated last night on Twitter that its final small-scale test is about to get underway. As we’ve previously noted, this is a two-day Korean-playerbase test intended to “verify the game quality.”

“The final test of the MMORPG #ThroneandLiberty with no less than 100 players, will start soon, and will last until February 22. In addition, a media test will also take place on February 23. Some information will be published in the next few days.”

The game’s last big delay was last August, when it was shuffled from 2022 to 2023, but thus far, the first half of 2023 date for the western launch has held firm, as NCsoft’s financial report last week confirmed it’ll be here by summer, though we’re still waiting on a timeline as well as the reveal of the western publisher.

