Diablo Immortal’s patch tomorrow morning adds fishing, merges more servers

Whether you’re a whale or a little baby fishie, Blizzard is hoping to reel you in with the latest Diablo Immortal update, which – and I kid you not – literally adds fishing to the pay-to-win hack-n-slasher.

“Cast aside your weapon, weary adventurer, you’ve sent enough demons home to wriggle in the Hells today,” Blizzard says. “A tranquil new pastime is available for you—it’s time to go Fishing! Starting at Level 43, you can travel to the noxious marshes of Bilefen to begin The Greatest Pastime quest. This quest will start you on your path to becoming the best angler Sanctuary has seen, and most importantly, provide you with a fishing rod.”

Players will gather up bait, find a watering hole, cast their line, wait for the timed bobber to bob, fill up their species log, and then swap their caught fishies for “items of random rarity and new aesthetics for your fishing rod.”

“Because Diablo Immortal is an MMORPG, we have a unique opportunity to explore the world of Sanctuary through a new lens. Fishing is our first step towards adding immersive world-based experiences that bring combat-less gameplay with social touches. Our goal was to provide a relaxing activity for Players who have achieved their personal character power goals for the day but aren’t ready to log off—you still want to be part of the world of Sanctuary. There’s a light-touch skill component to catching fish, and you can earn bragging rights for reeling in the biggest fish on Sanctuary.”

There’s more to the patch, including new legendary items, the promised rune system redesign, the activity scheduler and event calendar, and a third wave of server merges, this one affecting East Asia and Southeast Asia specifically.

The patch goes live in the wee hours of tomorrow morning, around 5 a.m. EST on February 22nd.