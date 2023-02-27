World of Warcraft level designer issues second printing of tell-all development tome

Back in 2018, we reported on a Kickstarted coffeetable book written by World of Warcraft’s first 3-D level designer, John Staats. The published work proved popular enough for a second edition and printing, apparently, and so it’s coming back thanks to crowdfunding on Backer Kit.

This looks to be a much improved version than the original: “The updated WoW Diary is a beautiful, hardbound book that contains 70 new pages of material, over 100,000 words and hundreds of behind-the-scenes photos, most of which have never been seen. In this must-read tell-all, the game’s first 3D level designer reveals the ugly and crazy world of making games with 336 full color pages and over 130 amazing captioned photos.”

As of the time of this writing, 1,253 backers have funded $91,891 out of the initial $30,000 goal. Backers get both the hardcover version and a PDF edition of the WoW Diary second edition.