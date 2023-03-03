Hitman series developer IO Interactive teases its work on an upcoming online fantasy RPG

Gamers are likely familiar with the studio IO Interactive as the one behind several games in the Hitman franchise, but it looks as if the studio is now heading to our neck of the gaming woods with the announcement of a new game codenamed Project Fantasy. And by all accounts, the studio is aiming for a very high bar.

“We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before.”

The prose continues throughout the announcement as it references the inspiration of tabletop RPG gaming and how it brings people with diverse skills together, even calling out the role of a game master in that collaborative effort, which seems to suggest this will likely be a smaller scale multiplayer title. Meanwhile, the IOI careers page lists several high-level seats that need to be filled including a senior producer, lead animator, lead artist, and a senior game designer among them.

Obviously it sounds like this new endeavor will be several years away from being released, let alone previewed, but it would appear that a “new adventure” is indeed being started.