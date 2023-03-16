Grab a Eudemons starter kit in honor of the Swordmaster class launch

Netdragon’s MMO Eudemons is busy this month celebrating the launch of a brand-new class, the Swordmaster, who can “control thousands of flying swords and form a vortex over the target area, dealing massive physical damage” – yes, this sword class is actually a ranged attacker. The Swordmaster is accompanied by a mount dubbed Fated Sword, and its appearance changes as the player levels up. Yes, you can ride the sword.
To celebrate the release, the studio has granted us a stack of keys for new players. The gift pack includes a 15-day Wild Whale(B), a 10-day David Pet(B), a 10-day Gallant Shadow Pack(B), 6 Red Stones, a Lucky Potion +1 (B), and an ATK+10% Gem(B). Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!
To redeem your code, new players should create an account on the official website, download the game, log in, and create a new character. Once logged into that character, you can open the “hot event” tab on the top-right corner of the game screen and claim your code on the “gift pack code” page. Gifts will be sent via in-game mail. Codes are valid from now through April 16th, 2023, only for newly registered players, with one gift per newly created character.
