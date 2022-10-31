Enter to win a Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons code, pin, art booklet, and more!

Guild Wars 2 studio ArenaNet is gearing up for a big Extra Life charity event this weekend, capped off with a content update that celebrates the resilience and spunk of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “champion child” April Arellano by adding her as an NPC in the game itself. On Friday, the studio will fully unveil the update during its Extra Life Game Day charity stream – and in the lead up to that, it’s showering goodies on MMO players, including our own readers.

The studio has teamed up with MOP for a sweepstakes this week to grant five of our readers a physical prize back including a 14-page miniature stamp rally art booklet signed by artists from ArenaNet, a Guild Wars 2 expansion logo sticker set, an exclusive Guild Wars 2 10th anniversary enamel pin, and of course, a code for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons the Deluxe Edition (an ArenaNet code, not a Steam code).

Please note that this giveaway is open only to gamers in the United States because of shipping and sweepstakes restrictions. Read on for more!

For this giveaway, we’ll be using Rafflecopter to count the entries for us. You can earn entries in the giveaway by completing different steps in Rafflecopter; the question field is mandatory, but the other steps are optional and result in more entries. Rafflecopter uses javascript, so you’ll need to enable it to see the entry widget below:

Five winners selected at random from the total of entries submitted to Rafflecopter will be contacted via email by Massively Overpowered to receive the physical prize as outlined above. Entrants are subject to our official contest and giveaway rules; cheaters will be disqualified. Entries will be accepted until the giveaway’s end on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. (The widget above will show a few more hours to go on the clock, but we will be stopping entries at 3 p.m. EDT.) We’ll be drawing and contacting the winners that same afternoon, so make sure you’ve submitted a working email address in Rafflecopter.

Once contacted, the winner must transmit name, phone number, and shipping information to MassivelyOP, which we will then be passing to ArenaNet PR so that it can send you to the physical prize. If we receive no response after three calendar days, we reserve the right to contact the next winner in the list until contact is made and the prizes are successfully dispatched.

Good luck and have fun everyone!