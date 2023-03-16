Summoners War Chronicles celebrates over 1M daily users with login goodies for EU and Asian territories

Have you heard of Summoners War: Chronicles? We’ve been covering this MMO version of the mobile title between its initial 2017 reveal all the way to its release on mobile and PC last November. We even took a quick livestream peek ourselves! The game is back in our headlines once again because it appears to be doing numbers in EU and Asian territories – big enough numbers to warrant a celebration.

Com2uS is marking over 1 million daily users by handing out 1,000,000 of in-game Gold to players in the game’s EU, Japanese, and Asia servers. The free stipend can be collected by players in those regions between now and April 16th, and is an account-specific freebie that won’t be available any other time.

This isn’t the first time the EU edition of the game has marked a player milestone, as it also handed out login goodies for topping the charts on various platforms.



As for the US version of the MMO, that has also marked player head count milestones with free gifts for hitting 5 million global users along with a its own top ranking reward. This is in addition to other gifts to mark Pi Day or to just encourage logins. The free gold, however, looks to be for other global players only.

Further taking the game’s temperature, we find that the Steam version of the MMO is seeing a respectable number of players and a “Mostly Positive” user score, though some of those thumbs up also jokingly reference going broke for gacha pulls.