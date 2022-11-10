Summoners War Chronicles, the free-to-play Summoners War MMO, has officially arrived to mobile and PC

Back in 2017 we got word that an MMO based on the 2014 mobile game Summoners War was on the horizon. That game ended up being Summoners War: Chronicles, which planned on a global rollout to mobile devices in 2020 but instead released only just this week, arriving to both mobile devices and PC.

“Summoners War: Chronicles is an Action RPG that explores the conflicts and decisions that led to the state of the world (as seen in the original Summoners War: Sky Arena). You will play as one of three Summoners: Orbia, Kina, and Cleaf, as you explore the continents, Summon Monsters, and fight back the darkness that leaks through the Rift of Worlds.”

Summoners War Chronicles talks up its real-time combat that lets players use skills, evade attacks, and command monsters in active battles. The game world promises multiple continents, while activities include dungeons, raids, and the Ascensions tower climb.

As of right now, players on Steam are absolutely lighting it on fire, remarking in user reviews that the PC version is a shoddy port of the mobile version with poor controls and autoplay features intact as well as lambasting its gacha monetization. “I’ve played a lot of their mobile offerings and most are good time wasters. This is not. This needs a lot of work to be fun,” reads one of the less acerbic reviews.