Final Fantasy XIV examines how its project managers work on the game behind the scenes

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
Management!

If you’re not familiar with what project managers do, you might not understand why Final Fantasy XIV needs them or what they’re doing on a day-to-day basis. But then you realize all of the work that’s continually taking place behind the scenes and things become clearer. Someone needs to be keeping track of where each team is at in terms of developing new battle content, what’s going on with the new models and animations, how the music is coming along, and so forth. There are a lot of moving parts, and the latest Backstage Investigations piece on the official site looks at exactly what project managers Tsukasa Sato and Yu Nagai are doing.

The piece highlights the different speeds that different projects operate on; for example, graphics for patch 6.3 were being worked on even before patch 6.2 had been released. Of course, not everything runs smoothly and sometimes things need to be delayed or accelerated based on schedules and availability. It’s a whole lot of juggling components to make sure that everything is ready when it needs to be ready, and if you’re curious about how project management works even if you aren’t an FFXIV fan, you should check out the full piece.

Source: Official Site
