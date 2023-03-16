Multiplayer time-looping strategy FPS Lemnis Gate announces its July 11 sunset

You would be forgiven for not realizing Lemnis Gate was a thing. The title was first announced in August 2020 as one of two titles being launched by Frontier Developments’ publishing arm Frontier Foundry, then went online in September 2021. The game touted itself as a “revolutionary turn-based combat strategy FPS taking place in a time loop” and appears to have been generally well-liked according to Steam reviews.

However, it seems that was not enough, as developer Ratloop Games Canada has announced the shooter will be going dark on Tuesday, July 11th. Before then, the game will officially be taken off of sale on April 11th, though players will still be able to play multiplayer until the sunset. Worse yet, PC players will not be able to play the game at all, while console players will still be able to access local multiplayer and training modes.

“We want to thank you all for your support,” reads the announcement. “Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it’s with sadness that we share this news.”