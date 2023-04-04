Monsters and Memories moves its public stress test to the end of April

Patient fans of the throwback indie MMO Monsters and Memories are going to have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this upcoming title. That’s because Niche Worlds Cult decided to move the public stress test from March to the very end of this month, from April 28th through the 29th.

Niche Worlds said that the test will be small in scope — just four hours a day for both days — to test the “technical stability” of the title. The studio said it has over 800 players interested in participating.

In addition to preparations for the stress test, the Monsters and Memories team brought a new designer on board and rebuilt the character texture loading system. More character creation options, “human male nipples,” backpacks, and a cool way that the game shows off the gear that players are wearing.

“Each gear slot has a maximum of 3 different colors we can apply to the piece of gear. It’s enjoyable for me to problem solve what 3 colors gets allocated to what gear slot, but it also pushes some nice repetition, and complexity to the designs,” the studio said.