Final Fantasy XIV forces a cluster of NA servers into emergency maintenance thanks to cross-server issues

Yesterday’s 24-hour maintenance for North American servers of Final Fantasy XIV has run into something of a hiccup; while the game itself is very much playable across all of its data centers, one problem has arisen in the Crystal data center that is forcing those servers to enter emergency maintenance.

The issue in question is preventing the use of several cross-server functions that let players use cross-world chat channels, form fellowships across servers, or be placed into teams for PvP matches – that last one is especially bad since the Crystalline Conflict season recently kicked off.

As a result of the problems, all Crystal servers are being taken offline for maintenance later this morning at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Maintenance is projected to run for about 30 minutes, after which we hope that players in Crystal will be able to come together once more for a bunch of different activities.