Mad World’s founder headstart launch is about to kick off

It’s a big day for Mad World fans who bought the game’s largest founder packs, as the earliest of the early bird headstarts is set to kick off today at 11 a.m. EDT. The headstart will continue to stagger out, with the next wave entering on Sunday and the full F2P launch dropping on April 27th.

Jandisoft posted a launch FAQ with a few tidbits to note:

The game through Act 3 is open for buyers today; Act 4 unlocks April 26th, while Act 5 won’t be accessible until May 4th.

If you reserved a nickname during preregistration, it’ll be waiting for you, though you don’t have to use it. It’ll tstay reserved through May 23rd.

A couple of skills either don’t work, don’t work as intended, or can’t be leveled up – notably, Summon Fire Doll and Summon Ice Doll. Expect fixes next week.

Expect downtime for patch maintenance on April 26th ahead of the full release.