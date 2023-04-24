New World’s latest server merges are happening tomorrow

When New World announced plans for another round of server merges affecting several servers for players in the Americas and central EU, one of the questions left twisting in the wind was “when.” That question has now been answered as Amazon Games has presented timing details.

Merges for these servers is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 25th, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, and are expected to run approximately four hours. The 11 servers that were lined up for the MMO’s next smooshing already underwent an hour-long maintenance this past Saturday in preparation for the event.

Regular players already know that servers being added and then contracted is part and parcel for the MMO, as well as being Amazon’s stock in trade with its web services. Even so, players can now mark a calendar date and prepare for the event yet again – just in time for flower picking.



