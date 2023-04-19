New World’s Springtide Bloom event invites you to pick all the flowers next week

New World’s incoming themed event is so pretty and flowery and springy that I just had an allergy attack looking at the promotional pics. Achoooooo! Yep, it’s time for Springtide Bloom in Amazon’s sandbox starting next week.

“Springtide Bloom calls its children to share an ancient secret capable of granting true freedom. Help the enigmatic Bloom Herald unravel the mysteries of the ethereal Wispybloom on April 26 through May 23 and collect Springtide’s fertile bounty of event-specific rewards. Harvest with caution, as swarms of vile Wispy Wasps guard the blooms with fury! Truth Seekers must be level 20 or higher to embark upon the quest for enlightenment. Springtide Villages are located in Monarch’s Bluff, Everfall, Brightwood, and Weavers Fen.”

Rewards for participation include everything from dyes and diamond gypsum to snacks and party bags, and yes, there’s even some special flower-themed gear patterns for the hardest of hardcore flower-pickers.