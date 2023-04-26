City of Heroes’ Homecoming drops i27p6 patch with Storm Blast and new story arcs

Just a few weeks ago, we covered the testing of a brand-new patch on the City of Heroes Homecoming rogue server, one that included the very much wanted Storm Blast powerset for Blasters, Corruptors, Sentinels, and Defenders.

Well, Issue 27, Page 6, is now live as of this week, and as we noted, there’s quite a bit more than the new powerset, including upgrades for supergroup bases, a major revamp for redraw across all weapon-based powered sets.

There are also two new story arcs:

“New Story Arc: Noble Intentions (John Houston) – Rogue, Levels 40-44: John Houston, WSPDR’s new star reporter, is following a lead that has taken him all the way to Independence Port where he was supposed to meet up with a source to get hold of some juicy information. Unfortunately, as is so often the case, his source was kidnapped and now he is in desperate need of some morally dubious help. Players will get a chance to influence the politics of Paragon City for years to come while checking in on old friends, and making powerful enemies. It’s all in a day’s work for the free-wheeling entrepreneurial type.” “New Story Arc: Troubled Times (Dr. Stribbling) – Vigilante, Levels 30-34: Those who toe the line of legality in Paragon City will have the chance to answer the call of Dr. Stribbling, a multidisciplinary scientist better known for his theory than his results. He’s run into a bit of a problem: Someone broke into his lab and he does not want information on his experiments to leak to the public. Players who are willing to get their hands a little dirty will find themselves drawn into a web of moral quandaries that will have them wondering, ‘Did I make the right call?'”

MOP’s Chris checked out the Storm Blast set on the test server a few weekends back in a stream for those of you who want to see it in action!