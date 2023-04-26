Lord of the Rings Online tries to fix all the stuff the avatar update done broke

If you hadn’t noticed, Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 35.1 last week ushered in numerous bugs and weird quirks with the expanded avatar options for the human race. After suffering through the indignities of these for several days, players should have some relief with Wednesday’s patch.
Looking even further ahead, SSG said that it expects to get the spiffy new forums online for both LOTRO and DDO sometime next week. And Lore-masters should perk up and pay attention, as the studio is polling them with numerous questions about their class and pet functionality.
