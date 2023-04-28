Not So Massively: Apex Legends, Crossout, Rogue Company, Runeterra, and Enlisted

Welcome back to another Not So Massively roundup, a division of The MOP Up and subsidiary of Not So Massively, in which we occasionally stuff all the not-MMO multiplayer news sitting around getting dusty in our newsroom because we are MMO players to the core.

Apex Legends announced that its Arsenal patch will launch May 9th, accompanied by a brand-new hero dubbed Ballistic.

Hi-Rez’s Rogue Company rolled out its Three Wishes update and new ranked season. Should you trust this genie? No.

Riot Games took the wraps off Runeterra’s first “Runeterra Open” competitive event. Patch 4.4.0 is also live; the studio’s calling it the game’s first “Standard focused Balance Patch.”

Crossout has begun its “Spring Mayhem” event through May 14th. Because when you think of spring, you think of tanks and choppers! Wait.

And finally, Enlisted launched Airborn Forces, a content patch that literally drops you out of the sky as a paratrooper.

