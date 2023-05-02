LOTRO and DDO get brand-new forums tomorrow – here’s what to expect

While some MMO companies are busy shutting down their best form of communication and information for their games and replacing it with ephemeral third-party-hosted chat like it’s 1995 (ahem), Standing Stone is busy shuttling players to new and improved – and highly searchable – forums. In fact, for players of Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons and Dragons Online, tomorrow is the big day for the forum overhaul.

“We expect the new forums to be available sometime in the late morning Eastern time of May 3rd, depending on work taking place that morning to make the forums visible and open. When the new forums are visible, you should be able to register a new forum account using the game account credentials you currently use to log into the game. Once logged in, you will be asked to select a Forum Display Name. You can change your name in the future, once per week, so you can change it in a week if you wish. Once registered, you will be logged into the new LOTRO Forums. If you are not automatically redirected, you should be logged in [here].”

Incidentally, if you’re thinking it’d be hilarious to try to claim someone else’s longstanding forum name, don’t bother; SSG says it will not only yoink the name back for its rightful owner but even sanction your account.