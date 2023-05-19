Pokemon HOME connection to Scarlet and Violet coming very soon

It’s happening: Pokemon HOME is finally going to connect with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the next patch, originally announced for May 24th but now moved to soon™. Don’t worry, because at least now we have some details on the feature, such as a new move tutor (seen above) so pokemon can have their desired moves before you transfer them (Scarlet/Violet ‘mon will have their tera-types based on their current typing), as well as the ability to import Roaming Form Gimmighoul, plus new challenges and new profiles stickers unlocked by said challenges.

Before you get too excited, The Pokemon Company has not explicitly mentioned whether Hisuian pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be eligible, though leakers and dataminers previously showed them in-game. (5/19 Update: PR has said they have nothing to share at this time.)

Players who import a pokemon from Scalet/Violet to HOME will get Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, each with a Hidden Ability if you didn’t already have one. We don’t know what the stats will be, but players can currently use the code “GETG0LD” in Scarlet and Violet’s Mystery Gift section for a Gold Bottle Cap now until June 4th, 2023.