Overwatch 2 director attempts to take back control of the narrative over PvE cancellation

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
17
Popcorn appropriately.

It hasn’t been a fun week to be Aaron Keller, game director of Overwatch 2 and one of the people taking the brunt of the blame for the cancellation of most of the game’s PvE components. Keller’s latest post on the official site is all about trying to take back control of the narrative, insisting that story missions are coming and that the real problem was that Blizzard ever promised hero mode and hero missions at all because that was always far too ambitious.

“When we launched Overwatch in 2016, we quickly started talking about what that next iteration could be. Looking back at that moment, it’s now obvious that we weren’t as focused as we should have been on a game that was a runaway hit.”

The post is fairly vague on explanations, falling back on the same general justification that the overall scope was just too large without details. Keller also raises but doesn’t really answer the question about why the announcement came now instead of earlier, especially in the context of another interview that made clear the scope and plans shifted a year and a half ago. If you’re in the crowd that’s angry about this change, this latest dispatch is unlikely to mollify you; on the other hand, if you were under the misapprehension that all PvE had been canceled for the game, this does reiterate that’s not the case.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleAnnoyed with LOTRO’s scaling and launcher issues? An MMO dev has tips for solving them yourself
Next articlePokemon HOME connection to Scarlet and Violet coming very soon

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
17 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments