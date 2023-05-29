Book of Travels is almost ready to switch from bug and performance fixes to new content

Developer Might & Delight has been putting a primary focus on fixing its tiny multiplayer online title Book of Travels, but if a recent dev blog is to be believed, the studio is nearing a point where a focus on fixing can wind down and adding new gameplay can begin.

“We are now at a point where we have a wonderfully diverse team of engineers, artists, writers, user experience, level and audio designers, and this has enabled us to work on many features and events in parallel,” the post reads, which likely references the developer going “back to full capacity” last December after a round of layoffs in 2021.

The blog then goes on to talk up its new Kasa region as well as feature updates like fishing, an in-game journal function, and a renewed focus on combat. “We have put a lot of work into our backend, development tools, and improving the game performance overall,” the studio proclaims. “We’re very excited to show you the things we’ve been working on during the first half of the year.”

Meanwhile, the TMO’s latest update applies another list of fixes and some performance improvements to the areas of Kasa currently available to players.