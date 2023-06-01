World of Warships kicks off ocean conservation charity collab with Popeye for Force Blue

This might just be the weirdest thing we’ve ever gotten in the mail at MOP, and I say this as someone who once inexplicably found a mini fridge from a game studio on my porch. It’s a can of spinach, and it’s from World of Warships company Wargaming, which is collaborating with Popeye the Sailor Man (yes, the cartoon character) and Force Blue (which is a nonprofit org that trains military divers for marine conservation missions).

The studio first announced the partnership back in April, but it all kicks off today in honor of World Ocean Month as the brands – and World of Warships players – raise money for Force Blue, marking the game’s first “entry into ocean conservation.”

“Wargaming, developer and publisher of the leading naval battle simulator World of Warships, has shared additional details on its newest charity partnership as a part of its collaboration with King Features’ iconic character Popeye the Sailor Man. Taking place in June during World Ocean Month, the limited run of themed in-game content will benefit the marine conservation charity organization FORCE BLUE. […] In support of FORCE BLUE’s efforts, Wargaming will be donating $50,000 USD to the organization. In addition, 10% of the net revenue generated from the sale of Popeye items will also be shared in support of the charity following the conclusion of the campaign.”

The charity bundle, which will be offered in-game starting today, includes “two Commanders, Popeye and Bluto, equipped with unique voice overs, as well as two flags, and a unique camouflage for the Tier VII USS Colorado.” There’s also a Save the Ocean mission chain with weekly sprints and a themed Container, running all month long.

File it under wholesome!

Source: Press release