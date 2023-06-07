Return Alive is a multiplayer top-down PvPvE shooter planning an open beta on June 29

Developer KOG Games is looking to entice people with a stew of PvPvE shooting, survival and RPG elements, and a post-apocalypse setting, all from a top-down perspective. That stew’s name is Return Alive, and if that sounds like something you’d want to taste, then some servings are being handed out during an open beta scheduled from June 29th to July 7th.

“In Return Alive, players will find themselves in a battlefield brimming with both PvP and PvE elements. The primary objective of the game is to successfully escape from the battlefield with rewards. To compete with other players and vanquish formidable monsters, players must craft weapons and upgrade their chosen mercenary character using the rewards they earn.”

The open beta will feature two game modes in the form of an eight-player FFA deathmatch and the 14-player extraction mode known as Survival. Players will get be able to select from one of three existing characters, each promising unique skills and abilities that cater to different playstyles. The shooter is currently up for wishlisting on Steam, where it will also grant access to the test starting on June 8th.



source: press release