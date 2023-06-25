Roblox unveils a new categorization for games designed for players age 17 and up

It appears that Roblox is attempting yet another small amount of effort to filter its “experiences,” as the player-built games platform unveiled a new 17+ category last week, which will let creators specify that their title has “more mature themes and storylines like in TV shows or stand-up comedy” including blood, violence, and crude humor.

This newly added category feature is compared by Roblox to a sporting event offering things for the whole family to experience while also calling the classification a way for Roblox to “simulate and even go beyond what’s possible in the real world.” The post also confirms that players of this age group is growing fast, making up 38% of daily active users last year.

Access to games that use this new classification will run in to existing age verification requirements including a shared selfie and picture of a government issued ID. However, as we’ve reported before, the age filtering and moderation for Roblox has not exactly been up to snuff for a long time.

The post also states that Roblox “may add new age verification methods” later, but we also point out that the company has been slow to act on age-related complaints in the past. On top of this, the platform has aroused plenty of complaints for exploiting child labor and sketchy monetization practices.